Dallas Museum of Art to reopen after evacuation due to bomb threat

Police said the museum got a call about a bomb in the building. An Explosive Ordinance Squad found no credible threat.

DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will reopen at 2 p.m. today after a temporary shutdown this morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the museum posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice. A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage.

Dallas police said the DMA got a call at about 8:30 a.m. from someone saying there was a bomb in the museum. The staff evacuated everyone out of the building and alerted police.

The Dallas Police Explosive Ordinance Squad responded to the call and searched the building, but found no credible threat.

"While we hate to see threats like this occur, we are thankful for the brave men and women of DPD and DMA staff who stepped into action on behalf of our community," the DMA wrote on social media.

Thank you for your understanding and patience. Earlier this morning, we received notification of a threat against our facilities. We notified the Dallas Police Department and shut down operations until DPD could ensure the safety of our patrons, staff, and community. pic.twitter.com/hjWU4TVCvm — Dallas Museum of Art (@DallasMuseumArt) December 4, 2022