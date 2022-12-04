x
Man found dead, woman critically injured in Haltom City house fire, officials say

Multiple local departments were dispatched to the fire on Rita Lane at about 4 a.m. Sunday.
HALTOM CITY, Texas — The Haltom City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning.

HCFD said multiple neighboring fire departments were dispatched to a fire on the 3200 block of Rita Lane shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Firefighters started search and rescue operations while others started putting out the flames. A man and woman were found inside and taken out of the home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Their names have not been released by officials.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic event," said HCFD.

No other information is available at this time.

MEDIA ADVISORY/NEWS RELEASE For Immediate Release Sunday, December 4, 2022

Posted by Haltom City Fire Department on Sunday, December 4, 2022

