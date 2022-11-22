Man in his 20s found fatally shot inside running vehicle, Arlington police say

No arrests have been made so far. Police say investigators are working to identify suspects.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect for a homicide discovered Monday morning.

Police were initially called around 9:36 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane for what was originally reported as a single-vehicle wreck, police said.

Upon arrival, police said they didn't find any vehicles involved in an accident, but they did notice a Kia Rio parked along Brookhurst Lane running with the doors wide open.

As officers approached the car, they saw a man in his early 20s slumped over in the driver's seat who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe two passengers were in the car with the victim when it pulled up and a short time later the victim was shot and the two passengers ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made so far. Police say investigators are working to identify suspects, and that detectives haven't ruled out the possibility the victim and suspects were engaging in high-risk activity when the shooting happened.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective VanTreeck at 817-459-5691. Anonymous tips can also be sent into Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.