Five people in suspect vehicle injured after chase ends in crash, Garland police say

Officers say they were chasing the vehicle since they believe it was involved in multiple burglaries.

DALLAS — Dallas police are now investigating a crash that happened at the end of a car chase involving Garland police.

The Garland Police Department said officers were going after a vehicle that was believed to be tied to multiple robberies. They started following the vehicle shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, saying the suspects were "armed and were considered extremely dangerous."

The car chase entered Dallas and stopped on Greenville Avenue when the driver of the suspect vehicle lost control. The vehicle overturned and all five people inside were ejected, according to Garland police.

Three people were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions. The other two were treated at the scene and taken into police custody.

Garland police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no officers were hurt.