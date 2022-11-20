Lake Worth police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run near high school

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a dark blue 2018-2021 Chevy Equinox with damage to its front passenger side.

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened Saturday morning near Lake Worth High School.

The department believes the incident happened between 2 - 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Boat Club Road. The victim hasn't been identified, but police said they were 42-years-old.

Lake Worth police released a photo of the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident. It's described as a dark blue 2018-2021 Chevy Equinox. According to them, there's bumper damage and a missing headlight on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact police by calling 911 or emailing LWCID@lakeworthrx.org.

4200 Blk Boat Club (SB) - 42yof deceased. Suspect vehicle is ‘18-‘21 Dark Blue Chevy Equinox like the one below. Right front passenger missing headlight + bumper damage. Witnesses/Suspect Info. please contact - LWCID@lakeworthrx.org pic.twitter.com/7QJEFz3E1v — Lake Worth Police Department (@LakeWorthPD) November 19, 2022