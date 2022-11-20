Lake Worth police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run near high school

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened Saturday morning near Lake Worth High School.
The department believes the incident happened between 2 - 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Boat Club Road. The victim hasn't been identified, but police said they were 42-years-old.
Lake Worth police released a photo of the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident. It's described as a dark blue 2018-2021 Chevy Equinox. According to them, there's bumper damage and a missing headlight on the front passenger side of the vehicle.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact police by calling 911 or emailing LWCID@lakeworthrx.org.
