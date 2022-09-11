Fort Worth city council approves ban on open alcohol containers in West 7th area

Fort Worth City Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck drafted an ordinance restricting open containers. Violators could face up to a $500 fine.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — There are new restrictions coming to a popular entertainment district in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a ban on open alcohol containers in the West 7th area. There had previously been no rules against open containers in this area.

West 7th includes Montgomery Plaza, Crockett Row and an area between University Drive and Carroll Street.

Violators could be faced with a citation for a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.

City councilwoman Elizabeth Beck drafted an ordinance to impose the restriction following complaints from residents, visitors and businesses about crowds of people drinking on streets and parking lots.

"We believe in large part a lot of underage folks that can't get into the establishments. And so, they mill around the area with open containers that they brought from another location," Beck told WFAA before Tuesday night's vote. "The West 7th district is one of the top producers in alcohol sales statewide pretty consistently."

Beck said she is working with the city and police department in communicating with citizens that the change is coming.

"We will take the vote on Tuesday per ordinances and state law. It has to be published in the Star-Telegram twice before it can go into effect," Beck said before the vote. "And so that's about eight to 10 days after we take the vote on Tuesday. I'm currently working with our police department, our internal communications department, and our partners at other agencies like TCU, to make sure that we are communicating to patrons that something has changed in the area."

Emil Bragdon, who owns five bars in the West 7th area, told WFAA the new restriction could help with safety.

"Outside of the bars, we really can't do much. And that's been a lot of spawning of issues, of violent issues in the past," Bragon said.

Patron Fatima Garcia told WFAA that she and her friends enjoy the nightlife district but that they've had to avoid certain areas due to the amount of intoxicated people on the street.