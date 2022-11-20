CLEAR Alert: Man last seen in Grapevine on Friday

Police say Casimir Berecka was driving a white Kia Soul with the license plate JFX6811. That was on Friday morning on Canyon Drive.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Grapevine police are looking for a missing man that hasn't been seen since Friday morning.

The department says 46-year-old Casimir Berecka was last seen in the 2800 block of Canyon Drive at about 8:40 a.m. He was driving a white 2016 Kia Soul with the Texas license plate JFX6811.

Grapevine police have released a more recent photo of Berecka with him having a beard and glasses. He was last seen wearing a gray fleece jacket, a red Office Depot shirt, a black undershirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information on Berecka's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Grapevine Police Department at 817-410-8127.

Updated photo of Casimir Berecka, who is missing in Grapevine. Please keep your eyes out for him, and call 9-1-1 if you see him. We want to make sure he is safe. pic.twitter.com/GwyMiMnKcV — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) November 19, 2022