One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting

MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park.

Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.

Surveillance video showed the two arguing and the shooting, police say. The victim, after being shot, made it to his vehicle and left the location. The suspect was later contacted and arrested.