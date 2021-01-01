Arlington police investigating after woman found shot dead

Police are asking anyone with any information to call Det. Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691.

A woman died early New Year's Day from a gunshot wound, Arlington police said.

Officers responded around 12:25 a.m. to the scene on the 1600 block of Connally Terrace.

When they arrived, officers found the woman on the back porch with a gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe someone shot her on the back porch and are working to figure out what happened, according to officials.