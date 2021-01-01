4-year-old boy killed in overnight shooting New Year's Day, Arlington police say

The boy was from Corsicana, according to official records.

A 4-year-old boy died early New Year's Day after he was shot sometime around 12:30 a.m., Arlington police said.

Officers said they found a "blood trail at a nearby apartment" when responding to a shooting call at an apartment complex on the 700 block of Washington Drive.

They went into an unlocked apartment and found what police described as a "crime scene" inside, though no one was there.

Grand Prairie police then contacted Arlington police to alert them a 4-year-old boy had been taken to a local hospital there for a gunshot wound and had died, officials said.

His name was Messiah Taplin and he lived in Corsicana, according to official records.

"Detectives believe that the child was shot while inside the apartment," Arlington police said in a news release, though they also said they are still trying to figure out what happened and if the shooting did occur inside the apartment.

While officers were at the scene, they said they saw a vehicle come into the parking lot that matched the description a witness gave of a vehicle leaving the scene shortly after the shooting.

Arlington police said they have detained "persons of interest" while they continue to investigate.