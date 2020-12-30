Robbery suspect dies after being shot by apartment resident in Fort Worth, police say

Around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at the Garden Gate Apartments at 6901 N. Beach Street.

Detectives in Fort Worth are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from an attempted robbery, officials said.

Authorities said when two men tried breaking into a house, one of the suspects was shot in the chest by a resident of the apartment.

The name of the person who died has not been released at this time.

Officials said the other suspect left the scene before officers arrived.