Robbery suspect dies after being shot by apartment resident in Fort Worth, police say

Detectives in Fort Worth are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from an attempted robbery, officials said.
Around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at the Garden Gate Apartments at 6901 N. Beach Street.
Authorities said when two men tried breaking into a house, one of the suspects was shot in the chest by a resident of the apartment.
The name of the person who died has not been released at this time.
Officials said the other suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.