Teen dies after being shot during large fight in Fort Worth, police say

A teenage girl died Wednesday night in Fort Worth after a large fight broke out between a group of teens and possibly some adults, officials said.

Fort Worth police said multiple shots were fired during a fight around 8:30 p.m. near the 4300 block of Welch Avenue.

The 14-year-old girl who was shot was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe 30 to 40 people were involved in the fight. It's unclear at this time if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.