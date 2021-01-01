1 person killed, 2 injured in Kaufman County crash, officials say

A caller told 911 that "multiple victims were trapped and screaming for help," according to officials.

One person was killed and two people were taken to a Dallas hospital via CareFlite after their car crashed into a pole early New Year's Day, College Mound officials said.

Firefighters responded after a caller reported the crash around 1:15 a.m. on the 9100 block of FM 429. They told 911 that "multiple victims were trapped and screaming for help," according to officials.

College Mound firefighters respond to a deadly overnight crash. pic.twitter.com/apl9emDldw — College Mound FD (@CollegeMoundFD) January 1, 2021

The sedan had gone off the road and slid sideways into a pole, officials said, killing the passenger in the front seat. The driver was trapped but appeared to be stable while another passenger in the right rear seat was pinned and critically injured.

Firefighters were able to extricate both people and CareFlite medics took them to a Dallas trauma center for treatment, officials said.