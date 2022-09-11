Affidavit details Dallas County stolen vehicle chase that led to two arrests

One suspect is still wanted by police.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Affidavits have been released detailing how police captured two suspects during a stolen vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon across Dallas County.

Esequiel Hernandez, one of the suspects, was charged with engaging in organized crime, evading arrest and detention, and had a prior warrant for larceny. The second suspect, Sara Sarabia, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Police are still searching for the third suspect.

The report states police were notified of a stolen maroon 1999 GMC pickup truck traveling east on Illinois Avenue near Thornton Freeway.

The driver of the stolen GMC, who police have still not been able to find, noticed multiple police cars following him after the police helicopter Air One showed up and proceeded to U-turn, making his way into Seagoville where local police began pursuing him, the report detailed.

Police continued to tactically apprehend the stolen GMC, the report stated, which continued to evade police. The stolen GMC drove the wrong way on the service road and freeway proper to evade police and spun out multiple times, almost crashing into citizens on multiple occasions.

After the GMC pulled over near Hawn Freeway, a stolen 2004 Chevrolet pulled up next to the GMC and the driver and Sarabia exited the GMC and entered the Chevrolet to continue evading police.

The vehicle ended up entering a wooded area in Balch Springs, the report detailed, where it got stuck in the mud and all three occupants got out to evade police on foot.

After chasing them, police were able to arrest Hernandez and Sarabia, the report stated. Police looked for the third suspect with the helicopter and a K9 but were unable to find them.

All three suspects will be charged with engaging in organized crime, the report detailed. Police believe Hernandez, Sarabia and the third suspect were communicating through cellphones to update their locations to each other and letting them know where each needed to be to block police and where they were to be picked up and swap vehicles.

Hernandez told police he got a phone call from the occupants of the stolen GMC asking for help and that Sarabia was relaying directions and locations to them.