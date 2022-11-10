Man shot while driving in Fort Worth, police say

A lieutenant at the scene told WFAA that the victim was shot while driving east on I-30, then walked into the westbound lanes to get help.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The eastbound lanes on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth have reopened after a shooting on the highway Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on the highway near Cooks Lane. Police records said units were dispatched to the area at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A Fort Worth lieutenant at the scene told WFAA photojournalist Mike Forbes that a man was shot multiple times while driving in the eastbound lanes. Other officers said that witnesses reported a road rage incident where someone from another vehicle shot at the man.

The victim pulled to the inside shoulder in the eastbound lanes, crawled over the barrier into the westbound lanes, and walked in those lanes to get help. Other drivers stopped to assist him before he was taken to the hospital.

Officials said the victim was in stable condition, but his injuries were serious.

No other information was immediately available.