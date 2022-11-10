Man arrested, woman rescued after car chase ends in Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth police said they got a call from witnesses seeing the suspect assault and restrain the woman.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a high-speed chase in northeast Fort Worth.

Police said that officers were dispatched at around 11 p.m. to the parking lot of El Rancho Supermercado on East Belknap Street. They said they got a call stating witnesses saw a man assault and restrain a woman who was screaming, "Let me go."

An officer got to the scene and saw the suspect quickly drive away from the scene. According to police, the woman was in the car "waving her arms and hands frantically as if in distress."

The officer turned on their vehicle's emergency lights, then activated the siren as the suspect tried to drive away. Fort Worth police said the chase traveled from the parking lot to Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, then back to eastern Fort Worth.

Police said their Air Support Unit was dispatched to help but had to stop due to weather conditions.

At around 11:20 p.m., police said the suspect vehicle stopped near the intersection of Colvin Avenue and Avenue N. The suspect was arrested, and the woman was recovered safely, according to police.

The man was charged for Evading Arrest or Detention in a Motor Vehicle. Fort Worth police said he and the victim are in a relationship and the victim is being "uncooperative" with investigators.