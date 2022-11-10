Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say

In 2009, she was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son, officials said.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.

O'Connor was wanted in Collin County after fleeing Texas with her 3-year-old son back in 2009. She was charged with Interference with Child Custody, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said O'Connor was taken into custody after fingerprint confirmation and extradited to Collin County.

The son is now 17 years old and has been reunited with his father, Collin County officials said.

O'Connor is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on warrants for Failure to Appear and Interference with Child Custody. Her bond was set at $100,000.