Third Dallas murder involving a parolee with an ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say

Last week, Zeric Jackson was arrested for allegedly murdering a man at a Lake Highlands apartment. He was released from prison and given an ankle monitor in May.

DALLAS, Texas — Three Dallas murders involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor have now been recorded in less than two weeks, according to arrest documents obtained by WFAA.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA on Monday night that he's disappointed and wants better accountability for felons convicted of violent crimes.

"Accountability is something that is our biggest hurdle in policing," Garcia said. "If you feel like a violent criminal needs an ankle monitor to enhance accountability, that's not it."

Last Friday, investigators with the Dallas Police Department arrested 36-year-old Zeric Jackson for shooting and killing 39-year-old Brian Dillard at a Lake Highlands apartment complex the day before.

Per Jackson's arrest documents, he shot Dillard at his girlfriend's apartment.

The woman was taking a shower when the shooting happened. Dillard's body was found near the doorway.

According to investigators, Dillard and the woman had been hanging out before he was shot and killed.

Per his arrest documents, Jackson's ankle monitor placed him at the scene.

Jackson was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2005 and had served 17 years of his 18-year prison sentence before being released on May 6 of this year, receiving an FI-1 parole vote from the Texas Board of Pardons and paroles.

He was fitted with an ankle monitor after his release.

Jackson's arrest comes after convicted felon Nestor Hernandez was charged with the capital murders of two hospital employees at Dallas Methodist Hospital on Oct. 22.

Hernandez was also a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor who was allowed to be present at the hospital for the birth of his child.

According to arrest documents, he was visiting his girlfriend, who had just given birth, and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Hernandez shot social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and tenured nurse Annette Flowers, 63, who responded to the disturbance.

Hernandez was shot and subdued by officers after the shots rang out.

He was released on parole in October of 2021 after almost serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated robbery in 2015.

He cut off his ankle monitor, was re-arrested by Carrollton police earlier this year and served 100 days in jail before being re-released with an ankle monitor.

Pokuaa and Flowers' death has put pressure on the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which decides when to release inmates and which of them get ankle monitors.

State Rep. Rafael Anchia has called for a full review and investigation into the board after the deaths of Pokuaa and Hernandez. This recent death likely will fuel that cause even more.