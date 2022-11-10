One person arrested after pursuit involving suspected stolen vehicle in Dallas County

The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that its chopper Air 1 was first following a stolen maroon pickup out of Seagoville.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — At least two suspects are in custody after fleeing on foot following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle through Southern Dallas County Wednesday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that its chopper Air 1 was first following a stolen maroon pickup out of Seagoville.

During the pursuit, the truck was seen erratically moving through construction zones, knocking out a road and traveling the wrong way on Highway 175 before another truck arrived on scene to pickup the suspected driver and a female passenger.

Then, the gold-colored pickup truck proceeded to speed away -- continuing the pursuit. After speeding through residential neighborhoods, the truck headed into a wooded area and came to a stop.

Multiple people could be seen hopping out of the truck and fleeing on foot, as Dallas police officers arrived on scene.

WFAA's news helicopter caught the moment two suspects were taken into custody.