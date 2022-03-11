Dallas officials identify chase suspects who brought baby along for the ride, affidavits say

Andy Guevara faces multiple charges in the case, including endangerment of a child, possession of controlled substances and evading arrest.

DALLAS — The man who led Dallas law enforcement on a chase Thursday with a baby in his car is the father of the baby, and he took off when police approached him about the stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

The baby, an 10-month-old girl, was unharmed in the incident, the affidavits said.

Andy Guevara faces multiple charges in the case, including endangerment of a child, possession of controlled substances and evading arrest.

Authorities said Andy Guevara led police on a chase in a Dodge Charger, then stopped and got into a white SUV that pulled up next to him. As he did so, helicopter footage showed him carrying a baby in a carriage and placing it in a white SUV.

Authorities said Marvin Guevara was the driver of the white SUV that pulled up alongside the Charger. He also faces multiple charges, including endangerment of a child and drug possession, according to the affidavits.

Multiple law enforcement officials confirm to WFAA that Andy and Marvin Guevara are brothers.

The affidavits said the chase started when Andy Guevara was at a gas station and two police cars pulled up behind him. Officers began walking toward his car, and then he drove away, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Guevara told police during his interrogation that he didn't want to get shot over a stolen car. But, police said, at no time during the interaction did anyone mention to Guevara that the vehicle was suspected to be stolen.

The car was initially stolen in Midlothian, per the affidavit.

Police said the chase, which started on I-30 near Rockwall, made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office took over the chase as it entered Dallas County.

At one point, the Charger stopped and a white SUV pulled up next to it. The suspect then got out of the blue vehicle, grabbed a baby in a car seat and got into the SUV, which was being driven by another man.

The white SUV then stopped after crashing into a fence outside of a building, which is shared with several businesses, including the Lake West Women's Health Center and Early Head Start, all of which are located at 3737 Goldman Street in West Dallas.

The two men then ran inside, carrying the baby still in a car seat. Police told WFAA that the suspects did not enter the health center area, but it was placed under a brief lockdown.

After a few minutes, police arrested both men at the facility.