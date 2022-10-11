x
Crime

Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say

Mesquite police said they were called to help Dallas police stop suspects driving a stolen vehicle. The passenger's in custody, but the driver's on the run.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Tuesday.

The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) told WFAA that they were called by the Dallas department (DPD) to help stop suspects in a stolen vehicle. Mesquite officers tried to stop the car around IH-635 and La Prada Drive, but the suspects fled.

The chase went north of the freeway near Ferguson Road before the suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot. MPD said the passenger is in custody, but Dallas police are still looking for the driver.

No other information is available at this time.

