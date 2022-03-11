Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat

Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Police chased a suspect in a blue Dodge Charger through Dallas County on Thursday, officials said.

Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle was stolen.

Texas DPS and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office took over the chase as it entered Dallas County.

The blue Charger then stopped and a white SUV pulled up next to it. The suspect then got out of the blue vehicle, grabbed a child in a car seat and got into the SUV, which was being driven by another person.

The SUV sped off as police units were approaching.

The white SUV then stopped and the suspects ran into a building, which is shared with several businesses, including the Lake West Women's Health Center and Early Head Start, located at 3737 Goldman Street.

Police told WFAA the suspects did not enter the health center area, but it was placed under a brief lockdown.

Police arrested both suspects at the facility. A woman was also taken into custody at the scene, but there's no word yet on her connection to the crime.

Chopper video showed officers leaving the facility with the child in a car seat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.