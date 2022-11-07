Driver caught doing donuts in stolen car led Fort Worth police on chase, officials say

Police went after the suspects after seeing the car leaving the car meet in the Marl IV Park parking lot. The chase ended in Arlington.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have arrested two suspects after a car chase that traveled from Fort Worth to Arlington on Sunday night.

According to police, the car they were chasing was reported stolen.

Fort Worth officers say units were sent to a Hotrodders call shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. They believe about 20 drivers were doing "donuts" on Providence Drive, in the parking lot of Marl IV Commerce Park.

An officer later noticed a red Dodge Charger leaving the parking lot after it allegedly performed "donuts," police said.

An officer then turned on their lights to try and stop the driver. The suspect tried to get away, so the officer turned on their siren and went after the Charger.

The chase traveled eastbound through Fort Worth. When the Charger got to East Lancaster Avenue, another officer used a device to deflate its tires.

At about 10 p.m., the suspect vehicle entered Arlington and eventually stopped near the intersection of East Division Street and East Front Street.

Police say the man driving the stolen Charger was arrested and charged with Theft of the Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest and Detention in a Motor Vehicle.

A woman riding in the car was also arrested. Fort Worth officers say she was charged for spectating during street races and "reckless driving exhibitions."

No one was injured during the chase.