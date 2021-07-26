Affidavit: 75-year-old suspect in Tom Thumb shooting was 'a very jealous man'

80-year-old woman was fatally shot at a grocery store parking lot by her ex, affidavit says

RICHARDSON, Texas — A probable cause affidavit shared more details about the suspect and victim in a shooting Friday at a Tom Thumb parking lot that left an 80-year-old woman dead.

A 75-year-old man was arrested and the woman's roommate told police that the two had an on-again-off-again relationship and that he was jealous that she was dating again, according to a probable cause affidavit released Monday.

At about noon Friday, Richardson police officers responded to the Tom Thumb in the 800 block of West Arapaho Road to reports that a man shot into a pickup truck.

Kathryn Elizabeth Kramer was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Eddie Leon Williams, 75, was booked into jail and faces a murder charge. His bond was set at $250,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Kramer's roommate/friend drove her to Tom Thumb to buy a birthday cake for a friend. Kramer stayed in the Ford F-350 while she went inside. When she came back outside, she saw her friend had been shot and that there were people standing around her, the affidavit said.

The roommate told police that she believed it was Williams, who had an on-again-off-again relationship, according to the affidavit. She told police that he is the only person she could think of that would possibly want to harm her.

She said Williams is "a very jealous man" and recently found out that Kramer started possibly dating another man, the affidavit said.

She told police that Williams doesn't like that Kramer is a very outgoing and friendly person with a lot of friends, the affidavit said.

The roommate said that about a week before, Kramer brought over a box of tortoises and a Ford F-350 which Kramer had bought for Williams. The Ford F-350 was the same one Kramer was shot in.

Kramer has been nervous and frightened by Williams for over a month at that point, the roommate told police.

She said Williams must have followed them from their house to Tom Thumb.

Detectives also interviewed neighbors who said they saw him drive by on the day of the shooting in a gray Elantra and he waved.

Surveillance video at Tom Thumb showed a man exit a gray Hyundai, walk to the F-350 and walk back to the Hyundai before exiting the parking lot.