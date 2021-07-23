Suspect sought for shooting, killing woman in Richardson grocery store parking lot, police say

Police said callers reported the man approached the parked truck before firing multiple times, hitting a woman inside. She did not survive.

RICHARDSON, Texas — A suspect search is underway after police said a man shot a woman in the parking lot of a Richardson grocery store Friday afternoon.

According to the Richardson Police Department, officers responded to the Tom Thumb in the 800 block of West Arapaho Road in Richardson around noon, after getting 911 calls reporting a man who shot into a pickup truck.

Police said callers reported the man approached the parked truck before firing multiple times, hitting a woman inside. Police said he then drove off from the store; he has not yet been caught.

Paramedics arrived to take the woman to the hospital, but she did not survive, police said.

While police have not yet indicated a motive, police said that detectives on scene determined the suspect and the woman knew each other.