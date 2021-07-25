31-year-old man dies after shooting at family members during altercation, Saginaw police say

Another family member returned fire, hitting the man once. He went inside a nearby home after he was shot, leading to a SWAT situation, according to police.

SAGINAW, Texas — A 31-year-old man died Sunday after a domestic incident escalated into family members shooting at each other, Saginaw police said in a news release.

Police responded around 2:40 a.m. to the incident on the 300 block of Worthy Street. When they arrived, family members told police that the man, Terry McKenzie, had assaulted members of the family before he pulled out a gun and shot at them multiple times, according to officials.

Another family member then returned fire, hitting McKenzie once. He went inside to a home where a 1-year-old baby and 6-year-old child were asleep, and did not come back out. Officials say they tried to contact him, but were unable to get him to respond, leading them to believe he had barricaded himself inside the home.

The police department then asked for help from Fort Worth's tactical team to deal with the situation, officials said. They eventually entered the home after trying to get into contact with him, but found he had died.

The two children were unharmed, according to police.