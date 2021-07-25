1 dead after Arlington park shooting, police say

Police are still searching for the suspect.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man died at an Arlington hospital Sunday after police say he got shot during a fight at a local park.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Greenway Street in Arlington, police said. The man, who police said was in his early 20s, had been dropped off at the park after agreeing to fight someone at the park, police said.

The man got out of the car and the person he was going to fight immediately got out of another car and started shooting, hitting the man. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the dead man once next of kin have been identified.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who they say is a Hispanic man in his early 20s. Detectives said they have canvassed the neighborhood to seek out any video and/or witnesses.