1 dead, 1 injured following altercation and shooting in Irving, police say

Around 8:40 a.m., Irving police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7500 block of N. MacArthur Boulevard.

IRVING, Texas — One man has died, and another has been hospitalized following an altercation led to a shooting in Irving Saturday morning, police say.

Around 8:40 a.m., Irving police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7500 block of N. MacArthur Boulevard. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Police said both were treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Police said the two men were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.

Police are working to contact next of kin and say the names of the two men will not be released at this time.