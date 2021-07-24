Teen killed in accidental shooting in Oak Cliff, police say

Dallas police identified Chadrick Good, 17, as the victim.

DALLAS — A 17-year-old died in an apparent accidental shooting in Oak Cliff on Friday night, police said.

Chadrick Good was identified as the victim, and a 16-year-old suspect faces a charge of manslaughter, according to a police news release.

Officers had responded to a shooting call about 7:25 p.m. to the 300 block of South Storey Street, near East Jefferson Boulevard and North Beckley Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Good in the front passenger seat of an SUV, police said. A 16-year-old suspect was in the back seat.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Good to a hospital, where he died.