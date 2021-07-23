2 teens dead, 1 injured after shooting at Arlington apartment complex, police say

Police told WFAA this incident may have started as a disturbance at a nearby business that spilled over into the apartment complex.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two teenagers are dead and one was hurt after a disturbance that led to a shooting at an apartment complex Friday afternoon, the Arlington Police Department said.

Just before 1:40 p.m., Arlington police said officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment in the 6000 block of Clearwater Drive. When officers got there, police said they found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds.

Police said both teens - one who was 13 years old and another who was around 16 - were taken to a local hospital, where they were both later pronounced dead.

Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department said a gun was found near their bodies.

Police said officers also learned a third teenage boy had been shot and left the scene in a car. Officers found him after a traffic stop, where they discovered his wounds and took him to a local hospital. Cook said he is critical and in surgery.

Meanwhile, police said two other people ran away from the scene, and their location is unknown. Cook said a second gun was found near where they had been.

