'She is having nightmares': 4-year-old girl among victims injured in shooting at Pleasant Grove complex

Neighbors declare a "peace zone" at a complex where a fight escalated into a shooting. Urban Specialists is also planning a protest against violent crime.

DALLAS — A 4-year-old girl is among a group of victims injured during a shooting at an apartment complex in Pleasant Grove.

Neighbors said five bullets hit five people when shots were fired during an altercation at the Creekside Villas apartments in the 300 block of N. Jim Miller Road on Friday.

“She is having nightmares,” said the girl’s mother Roneisha Conway.

The child, Jayda Barber, was the youngest victim caught in the crossfire. The little girl’s leg is in a cast. She was shot in the foot.

“I just wish it was just me, instead of her,” Conway said, as she fought back tears.

The act of violence still has neighbors stunned. A community of concerned people flooded the complex on Tuesday. They surrounded the child and other victims in a circle of support.

“Protect these families. Protect these children. Protect the elderly,” one man said as he lead the large group in a prayer inside the leasing office.

The Dallas-based nonprofit Urban Specialists, OGU, and its team of violence interrupters have been saturating hot spots for crime across the City of Dallas.

“What we see when we see violence is a lack of love. So, our answer to a lack of love is a lot of love,” said Antong Lucky of Urban Specialists.

The group has been working with neighbors, business owners, and other concerned residents this week. They’ve been canvassing the apartment complex and engaging with neighbors.

“Right now, I’m trying to hold back my tears,” said Tigist Solomon with Urban Specialists.

The group planted flags on the apartment complex grounds, establishing it as a peace zone. Their mission is intentional. They spoke with residents, offering resources and programs.

“Who wakes up in the morning thinking they are going to get shot? Who wakes up thinking that their baby is going to get shot?” said Solomon.

The group’s ultimate goal is working to curb senseless violence. That is busy work in Dallas. Community organizers say the work gets more frustrating as violent crimes continue increasing across communities. However, they stay committed.

“Y’all put them guns up! It doesn’t make any sense that these kids are getting shot out here on these streets, man! I’m tired of it,” said one member of OGU, as he addressed the group.

Neighbors say they are tired of innocent people getting injured or killed.

Fortunately, Conway's daughter can still walk. Her life, though, is forever changed because of gun violence.