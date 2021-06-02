17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old at Luna Blanca Apartments

Dallas police said Christopher James Garcia faces a murder charge in the shooting death of Jaan Nathan Cantu.

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a teen who they said shot and killed a person earlier this month at the Luna Blanca Apartments.

Authorities said 17-year-old Christopher James Garcia faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jaan Nathan Cantu.

Police found Cantu on the evening of June 1 at the 3700 block of Mt. Ranier Street. Responding officers found Cantu lying on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. First responders transported him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Garcia was arrested on June 9 and will be booked into the Dallas County Jail. Officials said a Dallas County magistrate will set his bond amount.

The motive in the shooting remains unknown at this time.