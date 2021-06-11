Dallas police searching for shooter who fired at SUV with 2 adults, 2 kids inside

Authorities said the two adults inside the SUV were shot and transported to the hospital. The children were not injured during the incident.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that injured two people near Walton Walker and West Jefferson Boulevards.

Police officials at the scene said an SUV was towing a vehicle and a third car was following behind when the incident occurred. All three vehicles were traveling southbound together near Loop 12 when another vehicle pulled up and shot at the group's vehicles, police said.

Authorities said a man and woman in the SUV were shot and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Officials said two children in the SUV during the shooting were not injured.

The person in the third vehicle was also not injured, according to Dallas police. Investigators said the motive in this shooting is unknown at this time.

