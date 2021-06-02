x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

19-year-old found fatally shot in Dallas apartment complex parking lot

Officers responding to a shooting call discovered the 19-year-old lying on the ground Tuesday night. No arrests have been made.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — A 19-year-old was found fatally shot Tuesday evening the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to police. 

Dallas Police said officers responding to a shooting call at the Luna Blanca Apartments discovered Jaan Nathan Cantu lying on the ground around 7:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Mt. Rainier Street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Cantu to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police said they have not identified a suspect or taken anyone into custody. 

The investigation into the homicide and a possible motive is underway, police officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-605-1157 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 096607-2021. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Related Articles