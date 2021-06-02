19-year-old found fatally shot in Dallas apartment complex parking lot

Officers responding to a shooting call discovered the 19-year-old lying on the ground Tuesday night. No arrests have been made.

DALLAS — A 19-year-old was found fatally shot Tuesday evening the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to police.

Dallas Police said officers responding to a shooting call at the Luna Blanca Apartments discovered Jaan Nathan Cantu lying on the ground around 7:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Mt. Rainier Street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Cantu to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they have not identified a suspect or taken anyone into custody.

The investigation into the homicide and a possible motive is underway, police officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-605-1157 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 096607-2021.