19-year-old found fatally shot in Dallas apartment complex parking lot

DALLAS — A 19-year-old was found fatally shot Tuesday evening the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to police.
Dallas Police said officers responding to a shooting call at the Luna Blanca Apartments discovered Jaan Nathan Cantu lying on the ground around 7:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Mt. Rainier Street.
Dallas Fire-Rescue took Cantu to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they have not identified a suspect or taken anyone into custody.
The investigation into the homicide and a possible motive is underway, police officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-605-1157 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 096607-2021.
