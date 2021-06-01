Texas State track and field star Jaylen Allen has died: Report

He is survived by his mother, Stacie; father, Adreano; brother, Joshua; and sister, Destiny.

Allen ran for the Bobcats track and field team from 2018 to 2021, according to the athletics website. He was a five-time Sun Belt Conference Champion, including a career-best 46.44 second time in the 400-meter dash at the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Allen also earned NCAA Honorable Mention All-American honors in 2018 as a member of the Bobcat’s 4x100-meter relay team.

“Our Texas State University Track and Field team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Jaylen Allen. I have shared the news about Jaylen with the team,” said Texas State Director of Track & Field Jody Stewart. “We will stand together and support one another during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Jaylen’s family and loved ones.”

Allen graduated from Allen High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2017, where he was ranked 14th nationally in the 200-meter race. He was also one of the top seven 200-meter sprinters in Texas. The Allen Eagles named him the team’s Male Track Athlete of the Year in 2017 and Allen also received USA Track and Field All-American accolades in 2016.

