North Texas teenager shot in neighborhood next to brother and later dies from injuries, police say

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teenager died at the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot in a North Texas neighborhood, the White Settlement Police Department said.

Around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, White Settlement police responded to a call on the 7600 block of Colton Drive related to a shooting. This area is across the street from the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Research Base.

Two brothers, one 15 and the other 16, were walking in the neighborhood of Colton Drive and S. Grants Lane, police said.

A man pulled up in a white or silver 4-door vehicle and starting talking to them, then, according to police, the driver shot the 16-year-old boy in the chest. He then drove west and turned on Ozona Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim and began CPR. The White Settlement Fire Department and Medstar were also on the scene.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth, but was pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said it will identify him once his next of kin have been notified.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday. Police said they are working to gather more information on the case and haven't yet offered details on possible suspects.

White Settlement police said the department wants to emphasize that what happened is not considered a drive-by shooting.

White Settlement detectives are conducting a neighborhood canvass to see if they can obtain additional information.