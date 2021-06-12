Investigation underway after 4 adults, child shot Friday at Jim Miller Road in Dallas

Dallas police said four women and a 4-year-old girl were shot after two groups were involved in a disturbance Friday. They are all expected to survive.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left five people injured, including a 4-year-old girl, officials said.

Officers were called around 4:45 p.m. to 378 N. Jim Miller Road regarding two groups involved in a disturbance. When officers got to the scene they found four women and a child who had been shot.

Authorities transported the four women and the 4-year-old girl to nearby hospitals. They are all expected to survive their injuries, according to Dallas police.

Dallas police released images of the suspect vehicle Saturday morning. Officials describe it as a black Kia Optima with paper dealer tags and said an unknown female was driving it.

Disturbance Leads to Multiple Victims Shot on Jim Miller Road. Anyone with info regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Det. Zabriskie at 214-671-4332 or alexander.zabriskie@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #103296-2021. @DPDChiefGarcia https://t.co/SZn4d3EUsb — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 12, 2021