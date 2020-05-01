A 2-year-old child was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in the Bonton neighborhood overnight Sunday, Dallas police said.

A 20-year-old man was also taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive, according to police.

The man told police an unknown person had shot several rounds at his home around 3:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Valentine Street, hitting him and the toddler.

The toddler was taken to Children's Medical Center, but later died, police said.

Officials initially said they believe the suspect fled the scene and drove west towards Bexar Street in a white Chevy sedan following the shooting.

This is an on-going investigation, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

