DALLAS — An 82-year-old woman fired a shot into the air as officers tried taking a suspect in custody. She told authorities she thought someone was trying to break into her car, officials say.

According to Dallas police, the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday near the 9700 block of Oak Gate Lane.

Authorities say it started with officers responding to a disturbance call of a woman being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

When police arrived in the neighborhood they found 49-year-old Homer Shepherd sitting in a vehicle in front of a house.

Officers say they tried conducting a traffic stop but Shepherd sped away.

Detectives say he was later located near an alley but ran from police when they tried taking him into custody.

Eventually, officers found Shepherd near a parked vehicle outside a different residence.

At that point, an 82-year-old woman went to the front door of her house and yelled, thinking someone was breaking her into her car, unaware that officers were outside, officials say.

Police continued trying to get Shepherd in custody but that’s when officers say they heard a gunshot.

They took cover, announced themselves as police and told the woman to drop her weapon, according to officials.

She followed their commands and told them she was unaware that they were officers when she fired the shot into the air, police say.

Authorities say no one was injured and that the woman will not face any charges.

Shepherd was eventually taken into custody and faces several charges including parole violation, evading arrest and possession of narcotics, police say.

