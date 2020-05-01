A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after someone shot at his car Saturday night as he was driving, Dallas police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. The man was driving south on Fair Vista Drive near Military Parkway in Southeast Dallas at the time, according to police.

He then crashed into a parked car. It was still an active scene as of 8:45 a.m., police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: