An 8-year-old child was grazed by a bullet when someone shot at multiple apartments in the Lake Highlands area overnight Sunday, Dallas police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue treated the child at the scene, police said. They are expected to be okay.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4:30 a.m. A witness told police someone fired several rounds into multiple apartments on the 10060 block of Royal Lane.

The suspect in the on-going investigation is still at large, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: