2 teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 19-year-old at Dallas fast food drive-thru, police say

Police said 19-year-old Datavian Brown and 17-year-old Daivyon Brown were taken into custody Thursday, April 14 and charged with murder.

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 19-year-old gunned down at a fast food restaurant drive-thru, the Dallas Police Department says.

On March 31, Dallas Police said officers were called to the Raising Cane's drive-thru located at 8150 S. Hampton Road in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 19-year-old Zuri Andre Goff, shot multiple times in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle. Goff was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation outside of the restaurant in the drive-thru.

Goff’s mother and grandmother spoke with WFAA on April 1. They said Goff was a Duncanville High School alum and was the father of a 1-year-old girl.

"I don't know why this happened to my baby," Chi Ballard, Goff’s mother said. "I want his killers to stand trial, and I want them to look me in my face and tell me why they took my baby away from me."

Both Datavian Brown and Daivyon Brown have been transported to the Dallas County jail. Bail information has not been released at this time.

Sources told WFAA the suspects and Goff likely knew each other and had a history. But Ballard told WFAA whatever that history may have been, it wasn’t worth her son’s life.