Teenager shot and killed in Dallas drive-thru, police say

DALLAS — A teenager was fatally shot in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant in southern Dallas on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened outside a Raising Cane's at South Hampton and West Wheatland roads, near Interstate 20.

Police said two suspects had been inside the restaurant and then went outside, where they had an altercation with someone in the drive-thru.

The suspects then fired into the car in the drive-thru, striking a passenger, police said.

The driver wasn't injured, but the passenger died. The suspects left the area, and police were still searching for them Friday morning.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle partially on the curb near the front door of the restaurant. A back window was shattered.