Dallas police looking for suspect who shot and killed 25-year-old man

DALLAS — Investigators are trying to find a suspect who shot and killed a North Texas man Wednesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Wednesday around 10:33 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 7900 block of Churchill Way. This is between U.S. Highway 75 and Interstate 635 near Anderson Bonner Park.

When officers got there, they found a 25-year-old Black man had been shot by unknown suspects.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.