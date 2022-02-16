21-year-old woman dead, man taken to hospital after incident in Old Town Coppell, police say

As of 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Wilson Elementary remained in "lockout," according to Coppell ISD officials.

COPPELL, Texas — A 21-year-old woman died and a man was taken to a hospital after an incident near a coffee shop in Old Town Coppell on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened in front of George's Coffee Shop, but more information has not yet been released by police.

Police have not yet confirmed the relationship between the two people involved in this incident.

A nearby elementary school was placed on lockout Wednesday as police investigated an incident, which happened about one mile away, but all students and staff were safe, officials said.

Wilson Elementary School, on South Coppell Road near West Sandy Lake Road, was placed in "lockout," according to Coppell Independent School District officials. All students and staff were safe, but a lockout prohibits any visitors in the building.

The precaution was taken due to police activity in the area.

Coppell ISD officials were asking people to stay away as the police handle the situation.

