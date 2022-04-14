Texas man allegedly shoots and kills husband of his child's mother after argument, officials say

Bovey and the woman's husband, Trenton McCoy, 37, got into an argument. Then around 10:30 p.m., she said Bovey shot McCoy in the face.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Editor's note: The City of Lewisville originally said the woman was the suspect's "ex-wife," but later sent a correction, stating the two were never married.

A Texas man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing the husband of his child's mother, according to the city of Lewisville.

Officials familiar with the investigation said it appeared the child invited Austin Garret Bovey, his father, over to the house because the two hadn't seen each other in a while. According to investigators, the mother was fine with Bovey going to the house.

Officials said Bovey, 36, went to the house in the 600 block of Hardy Street, near E. State Highway 121 and W. Main Street in Lewisville.

Bovey and the mother's husband, Trenton McCoy, 37, got into an argument. Then around 10:30 p.m., she said Bovey shot McCoy in the face.

McCoy was taken to the hospital and put on life support, city officials said.

Lewisville police arrested Bovey on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held on a $25,000 bond.

Bovey bonded out of the Lewisville jail on Wednesday. Soon after, the Lewisville Police Department was notified that McCoy was removed from life support and had died.

Officers then re-arrested Bovey on a murder charge, and he was being held on a $50,000 bond.