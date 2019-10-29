Two men have been arrested in connection with the February slaying of a convenience store clerk in Lewisville.

Ashraf Lakhani was gunned down during a robbery Feb. 15 at a Valero. Police said they were looking for two suspects in connection with his death.

Kwame Juwanzaa Mickels, 21, was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in Lewisville. He remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The second suspect, 21-year-old Jamarque James Washington, was arrested last month in connection with a San Antonio shooting. During an interview with investigators, he confessed to Lakhani's death, officials said.

Lewisville police said Mickels also confessed to killing Lakhani.

Washington also faces a capital murder charge in Lakhani’s death. He remains in San Antonio on criminal charges in connection with the 2018 slaying of Brandon Cornelius.

Arrest made in connection to 2018 murder of veteran Brandon Cornelius SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested Jamarque Washington, 21, for the June 2018 murder of veteran Brandon Cornelius, 26. According to an arrest affidavit, Washington was arrested last week on September 26, after Washington's DNA was found on the door handle of the car Cornelius was shot in.

