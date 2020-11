The man was fighting over a gun with another man, witnesses told police.

A 19-year-old man was killed overnight Monday after a confrontation over a gun, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of McLean Avenue.

That second man was able to go to his car and get another gun, which he then used to shoot the 19-year-old, according to police.