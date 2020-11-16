Woman hurt in drive-by shooting, Fort Worth police say

The shooting and a possible motive are still under investigation, according to police, and no suspects are in custody.

One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting Sunday night after suspects shot through a Fort Worth home, police said.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the shooting on the 1100 block of Debbie Drive.

A woman inside a home on the block was hit by gunfire after unknown shooters drove by and fired multiple rounds into the home, according to police.

First responders took her to a local hospital for treatment, and she was stable, police said.