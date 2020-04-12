17-year-old charged in multiple convenience store robberies across Dallas, Tarrant counties

Israel Montantes confessed to all of his crimes, and will now face over six counts of aggravated robbery, police said.

A teen has been charged in multiple aggravated robberies that spanned across Dallas and Tarrant counties over the last two months, Dallas police said.

Israel Montantes, 17, was arrested by Mesquite police on Nov. 26 after three aggravated robberies and leading officers on a chase.

Mesquite police said the robberies occurred at three convenience stores over an hour-long period. Following his arrest, Montantes confessed to all crimes and the weapon he used was recovered, police officials said.

According to records, Montantes faces three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of evading in a vehicle. His bail was set at $160,000.

While in custody at Lew Sterrett Jail, two Dallas detectives interviewed Montantes because he was also a suspect in two aggravated robberies in Dallas, officials said.

During the interview, Montantes confessed to seven convenience store robberies, including the two in Dallas, police said.

Dallas police said five robberies occurred on Oct. 16:

Around 4:20 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 2680 Denton Road in Carrollton,

Around 5:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 377 W. Campbell Road in Richardson,

Around 5:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located 4747 Greenville Avenue in Dallas

Around 7:05 a.m. at the Chevron located at 506 E. Northwest Highway in Grapevine

Around 11:35 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 2100 E. Southlake Boulevard in Southlake

Then, the following day a robbery occurred around 12:20 a.m. at the EZ Mart Shell gas station located at 8251 Rufe Snow Drive in Watauga, police said.

On Nov. 26 around 2:40 p.m., Dallas police said a robbery once again occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 4747 Greenville Ave.